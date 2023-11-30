Cameron Jordan, Rashid Shaheed remain out of Saints practice

The Saints could use all hands on deck as they try to break a two-game losing streak against the Lions this Sunday, but they're missing a number of players at practice this week.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan is one of the biggest names on the list. Jordan has not missed a game yet this season, but he has been out of practice with an ankle injury at both of this week's practices.

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh), safety Marcus Maye (shoulder), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), and linebacker Pete Werner (shoulder, oblique) were the other Saints who have missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Kicker Blake Grupe (right groin), center Erik McCoy (shoulder), wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) make up the group of limited practice participants.