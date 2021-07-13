Cameron Jordan predicts ‘fun and interesting’ Saints training camp QB battle

Few New Orleans Saints players perform better on camera than Cameron Jordan. The All-Pro defensive end appeared for an interview on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” program to discuss the state of the team and share his take on life without Drew Brees, while also taking some time to joke about his unique hairstyling choices.

There’s some curiosity about how snaps will be divvied up out on the edge between Jordan, Marcus Davenport, third-year backup Carl Granderson, and free agent pickup Tanoh Kpassagnon, but the real meat of the conversation focused on the quarterback situation. That’s where all eyes will be drawn in training camp, with Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston competing to replace Brees under center.

While he’s eager to see how it plays out, Jordan passed on the opportunity to throw his support behind either of the leading candidates: “It’s all about who’s going to put us in the best position to win. It’s going to be fun and interesting, but it’s beyond my pay grade.”

That matches the company line that Sean Payton, Mickey Loomis, and anyone else wearing a fleur-de-lis has said since Brees hung up his cleats earlier this year. New Orleans is going to field an honest competition between Hill and Winston for the starting job; Jordan and his teammates have made it clear they’ll trust that the best option, whoever that may be, gets the nod.

Both Winston and Hill are popular in the locker room. Just look at the reactions from the sideline to any of Hill’s highlight-reel moments, with defenders and special teamers hustling to congratulate him for a much-needed score or a key block. Often the first one to greet Hill on his return to the bench was Winston, with Jordan not far behind. Signs suggest there won’t be a locker room schism if one quarterback or the other doesn’t win the gig.

And ultimately that’s what you want to see: a healthy situation where teammates are looking to build each other up and go win success together. Sure, Jordan may have his personal preference to start in Week 1, as many other members of the organization likely do, too. But he understands it’s important for the team to throw its weight behind whoever gets the nod. Let’s see how it plays out.

Story continues

List