Cameron Jordan is the NFC defensive player of the week

The Saints defense pitched a shutout against the Buccaneers last Sunday night and one of the leaders of their defense was honored for his performance on Wednesday.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan missed Week 14 while on the COVID-19 reserve list, but he showed no lingering effects of his absence during the 9-0 New Orleans win. Jordan sacked Tom Brady twice, hit him three times, and forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate Marshon Lattimore.

The second sack moved Jordan to 100.5 sacks for his career. That’s second behind Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson in franchise history.

Jordan was named the NFC defensive player of the week in recognition of his effort. It’s the third time he’s been given that award and the first since 2019.

