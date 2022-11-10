Cameron Jordan, Marcus Maye added to updated Week 10 Saints injury report vs. Steelers

The New Orleans Saints released a projected injury report yesterday after an off day for the short week of practice. The projections were mostly true, but saw defensive end Cameron Jordan and Marcus Maye added to the report after Thursday’s practice. Jordan was listed as a limited participant while resting, but Maye was fully absent from the practice due to an abdomen injury.

The Pittsburgh Steelers added linebacker Malik Reed (personal) and defensive tackle Cameron Hayward (rest) to the injury report, though neither of them are dealing with any injuries. Here is the full Week 10 Saints-Steelers injury report:

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status K Chris Boswell (groin) DNP DNP CB William jackson III (back) DNP DNP CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) DNP DNP CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) Full Full LS Christian Kuntz (ribs) Full Full LB Myles Jack (knee) DNP DNP DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) DNP Limited LB Malik Reed (personal) DNP DT Cameron Hayward (rest) DNP

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DE Marcus Davenport (calf) Limited Limited RB Mark Ingram II (knee) DNP DNP WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited Limited CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DNP DNP C Erik McCoy (shoulder) DNP DNP LG Andrus Peat (triceps) DNP DNP RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) Limited Limited LB Pete Werner (ankle) DNP DNP S Marcus Maye (abdomen) DNP DE Cameron Jordan (rest) Limited

