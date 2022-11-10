Cameron Jordan, Marcus Maye added to updated Week 10 Saints injury report vs. Steelers

The New Orleans Saints released a projected injury report yesterday after an off day for the short week of practice. The projections were mostly true, but saw defensive end Cameron Jordan and Marcus Maye added to the report after Thursday’s practice. Jordan was listed as a limited participant while resting, but Maye was fully absent from the practice due to an abdomen injury.

The Pittsburgh Steelers added linebacker Malik Reed (personal) and defensive tackle Cameron Hayward (rest) to the injury report, though neither of them are dealing with any injuries. Here is the full Week 10 Saints-Steelers injury report:

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

K Chris Boswell (groin)

DNP

DNP

CB William jackson III (back)

DNP

DNP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)

Full

Full

LS Christian Kuntz (ribs)

Full

Full

LB Myles Jack (knee)

DNP

DNP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee)

DNP

Limited

LB Malik Reed (personal)

DNP

DT Cameron Hayward (rest)

DNP

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DE Marcus Davenport (calf)

Limited

Limited

RB Mark Ingram II (knee)

DNP

DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Limited

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DNP

DNP

C Erik McCoy (shoulder)

DNP

DNP

LG Andrus Peat (triceps)

DNP

DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)

Limited

Limited

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

DNP

DNP

S Marcus Maye (abdomen)

DNP

DE Cameron Jordan (rest)

Limited

 

