Cameron Jordan, Marcus Maye added to updated Week 10 Saints injury report vs. Steelers
The New Orleans Saints released a projected injury report yesterday after an off day for the short week of practice. The projections were mostly true, but saw defensive end Cameron Jordan and Marcus Maye added to the report after Thursday’s practice. Jordan was listed as a limited participant while resting, but Maye was fully absent from the practice due to an abdomen injury.
The Pittsburgh Steelers added linebacker Malik Reed (personal) and defensive tackle Cameron Hayward (rest) to the injury report, though neither of them are dealing with any injuries. Here is the full Week 10 Saints-Steelers injury report:
Pittsburgh Steelers injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
K Chris Boswell (groin)
DNP
DNP
CB William jackson III (back)
DNP
DNP
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
CB Levi Wallace (shoulder)
Full
Full
LS Christian Kuntz (ribs)
Full
Full
LB Myles Jack (knee)
DNP
DNP
DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee)
DNP
Limited
LB Malik Reed (personal)
DNP
DT Cameron Hayward (rest)
DNP
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DE Marcus Davenport (calf)
Limited
Limited
RB Mark Ingram II (knee)
DNP
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
Limited
Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
DNP
DNP
C Erik McCoy (shoulder)
DNP
DNP
LG Andrus Peat (triceps)
DNP
DNP
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)
Limited
Limited
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
DNP
DNP
S Marcus Maye (abdomen)
DNP
DE Cameron Jordan (rest)
Limited