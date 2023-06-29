Cameron Jordan leads the Saints’ longest-tenured players in 2023

John Sigler
·2 min read

Here’s a stat that sounds fake, but isn’t: Cameron Jordan has appeared in nearly as many regular season games for the New Orleans Saints (192) as their second- and third-ranked active players combined, with neither long snapper Zach Wood (98) nor kicker Wil Lutz (97) yet to pass the century mark.

We’ve talked often about Jordan’s durability, but this also reflects the big turnover the team has experienced in recent years. Well-established players like longtime punter Thomas Morstead (190 games), defensive linemen David Onyemata (106), Marcus Davenport (63), and Shy Tuttle (63) have all moved on to other teams, as has Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead (97) and former franchise tagged free safety Marcus WIlliams (76). The Saints look a lot different in the years since Drew Brees (228) hung up his cleats. Mark Ingram II (123) might be next to join him.

So who are the veteran presences left in the locker room? These 15 Saints players have hit the field for more games in black and gold than all of their teammates:

Cameron Jordan (192 games)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wood (98)

AP Photo/Danny Karnik
AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Wil Lutz (97 games)

Nick Cammett/Getty Images
Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Andrus Peat (95 games)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Ramczyk (89 games)

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Alvin Kamara (88 games)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Demario Davis (81 games)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Taysom Hill (81)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Marshon Lattimore (80 games)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas (73 games)

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

J.T. Gray (67 games)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tre'Quan Smith (66 games)

Erik McCoy (57 games)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Carl Granderson (54 games)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Cesar Ruiz (46 games)

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

