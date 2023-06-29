Cameron Jordan leads the Saints’ longest-tenured players in 2023

Here’s a stat that sounds fake, but isn’t: Cameron Jordan has appeared in nearly as many regular season games for the New Orleans Saints (192) as their second- and third-ranked active players combined, with neither long snapper Zach Wood (98) nor kicker Wil Lutz (97) yet to pass the century mark.

We’ve talked often about Jordan’s durability, but this also reflects the big turnover the team has experienced in recent years. Well-established players like longtime punter Thomas Morstead (190 games), defensive linemen David Onyemata (106), Marcus Davenport (63), and Shy Tuttle (63) have all moved on to other teams, as has Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead (97) and former franchise tagged free safety Marcus WIlliams (76). The Saints look a lot different in the years since Drew Brees (228) hung up his cleats. Mark Ingram II (123) might be next to join him.

So who are the veteran presences left in the locker room? These 15 Saints players have hit the field for more games in black and gold than all of their teammates:

Cameron Jordan (192 games)

Zach Wood (98)

Wil Lutz (97 games)

Tre'Quan Smith (66 games)

