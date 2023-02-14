Cameron Jordan interrupts social media hiatus to try and recruit Derek Carr

It’s been a busy two weeks for Cameron Jordan. The charismatic New Orleans Saints defensive end took center stage at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas before jetting to his home state in Arizona, where he was a popular interviewee on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Taken after the grueling 2022 season and, well, you could say he’s earned some rest.

He planned to do just that and go on vacation with his family to kick off the offseason in earnest, putting his phone away for a social media hiatus in the process. But the opportunity to try and recruit former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was too good to pass up.

Noting that it was Valentine’s Day, Jordan joked on Twitter that Carr should “swap out black and silver and fall in (love) with black and gold” after news broke of the Raiders releasing their longtime starting quarterback. Carr visited New Orleans last week as the Saints sought to trade for him, and they’re still in the mix now that he’s a free agent.

When asked for his thoughts on Carr after that visit, Jordan expressed confidence in whoever the Saints place under center, though he noted that so long as Carr wasn’t playing against him, he knew the quarterback could win games in this league (for context, Jordan’s Saints shut Carr’s offense down in a 24-0 blowout win last year).

Hey, it’s worth a shot, right? Stay tuned to see whether Jordan’s admirable one-liner did the trick.

More Saints on Social Media!

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire