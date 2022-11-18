Cameron Jordan out with injury for the first time in his 186-game career

This is tough. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Friday that defensive end Cameron Jordan will be out with an eye injury for Week 11’s game with the Los Angeles Rams, meaning this is the first time in Jordan’s 186-game career that he’ll be unavailable due to injury.

Jordan missed a game last season after testing positive for COVID-19, but he’s otherwise been a rare ironman even by NFL standards. In addition to those 186 regular season appearances, Jordan has also logged 11 playoff games. That something random like this eye injury (caused by someone gauging at his face in last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers; Jordan’s eye was swollen shut, though he tried to play through it) is what ends his streak speaks to how impressive it is he got this far in the first place.

Still, it’s unfortunate. And Jordan will have to wait another week to resume his pursuit of the franchise sacks record. He’s closing in on the mark set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson (115 sacks) with 112.5 sacks of his own. Between that ambition and his longevity in the NFL, Jordan is building his own case for joining Jackson in the Hall of Fame some day. That mission is just paused this Sunday. Hopefully he can pick it back up soon.

