Cameron Jordan hired as an analyst for upstart USFL

This flew under the radar when the United States Football League announced it on Tuesday, April 12, but New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has another big gig coming up soon: working as an analyst for the upstart USFL. This spring league will kick off on Saturday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. CT with a contest between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.

The game will be broadcast on both NBC and FOX, with Jordan joining a panel of analysts including former NFL head coach Jason Garrett and longtime NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson to share their insight on the game. Play-by-play duties will be managed by NBC Sports’ Jac Collinsworth and Paul Burmeister.

Jordan has worked extensively in sports media over the years — often making studio appearances on ESPN and NFL Network, but most interestingly working as a sideline reporter for the XFL during its short-lived 2020 season. He’s got a clear future in front of cameras whenever he’s finished playing football, and this is another great opportunity for the seven-time Pro Bowler to pad his resume.

He’s certainly playing for the right team to parlay his pro experience into a turn to media. Many of Jordan’s former Saints teammates have since gone on to work for ESPN (Reggie Bush, Benjamin Watson, and Roman Harper), FOX (Jonathan Vilma), NBC (Drew Brees), and other platforms after hanging up their cleats. Longtime Saints head coach Sean Payton is also still weighing offers from interested networks after stepping down from his post earlier this offseason. Jordan is putting himself on the right path to joining them.

