The Saints are on a five-game losing streak and their bid to snap it against the Jets this weekend may have to take place without defensive end Cameron Jordan.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that Jordan has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. If vaccinated, Jordan will be able to return after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. If that doesn’t happen, he’ll be out for at least 10 days.

Marcus Davenport missed last Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury and Tanoh Kpassagnon went on injured reserve last week, so the team could be quite thin at defensive end this weekend.

The transaction wire also brought word that wide receiver/kick returner Deonte Harris‘ three-game suspension has gone into effect. Harris was appealing the ban, which was a result of a DUI arrest from this summer.

Cameron Jordan goes on COVID-19 reserve list, Deonte Harris officially suspended originally appeared on Pro Football Talk