Cameron Jordan gives $120,000 to anti-racist training for New Orleans cops

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will help fund police training in New Orleans. Jordan is giving $120,000 to fund anti-racist training for police in the area.

Jordan appeared at a press conference with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Monday to announce the new program.

Jordan explained he does not see this donation as a "solution" to the issue.

"This is not a solution," Jordan said. "This is not just a completion of everything. This is a continuation of work that has been done from the social justice leaders that have been on the ground. To the leaders that are in the system as we speak now."

Cameron Jordan one of the longest-tenured Saints

With Drew Brees retiring, Jordan is one of the longest-tenured players on the team. He said that while he's not from New Orleans, his kids were born there. That inspired Jordan to make the donation.

Jordan has put up excellent numbers over his 10 seasons in New Orleans. He has 94.5 sacks since joining the team, and has made six Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team.

