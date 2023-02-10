Cameron Jordan finally has something nice to say about Matt Ryan

Getting @camjordan94 to say something nice about Matt Ryan might be the funniest thing we’ve heard all day 😂 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @markingramII pic.twitter.com/4hlaJofcng — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 9, 2023

It only took a decade of competing together head-to-head in the NFL’s most heated divisional rivalry, but New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan finally found something nice to say about his longtime rival, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Jordan shared the positives of his favorite punching-bag during a Thursday appearance on Kay Adams’ show alongside his teammate Mark Ingram, who challenged him with complimenting his old foe. Ingram did throw him a lifeline in suggesting other opposing players, but Jordan stuck to his guns.

“I’m going to say something nice about Matt Ryan,” Jordan started, “I think the way he falls has always been graceful. The way he gets hit, it’s very respectable because he makes picturesque moments.”

Jordan grimaced in an example of how some quarterbacks are less-than-aesthetic when taken to the ground, also sharing some common sound effects he’s picked up from the many passers he’s taken down over the years. He won the Saints’ all-time sacks record this season and got a lot of help from Ryan, who he has sacked more times than any other quarterback he’s played against (in fact, Jordan and Ryan share an NFL record for the most sacks by a single defender against a specific passer). Ryan moved on from the Falcons last year, but neither he nor Jordan will ever move on from their rivalry.

