Cameron Jordan dealing with an orbital bone fracture, hopes to play next week

Ouch. News of Cameron Jordan’s eye injury taking him out of Week 11’s game with the Los Angeles Rams raised some eyebrows and drew a pretty frequent response”He played through the injury last week, right, so how bad could it be?”

As it turns out, this is more serious than it looks at first glance. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Jordan suffered an orbital bone fracture in Week 10’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He stayed on the field with his eye swollen shut, but team doctors wouldn’t let him suit up again after further evaluating him. There’s risk of aggravating an already-complicated ailment if he gets back into a game so soon, so Jordan is sidelined for the first time in his 186-game career due to an injury.

Rapoport adds that Jordan is “already attempting to be out there” in making his case to the training staff to return next week against the San Francisco 49ers, but there’s substantial risk involved. It’ll come down to how well his body is responding to treatment and whether team doctors are willing to give him the green light. It’s something to watch out for in the week ahead.

