Cameron Jordan climbs higher in NFL Network’s Top 100 players list

The stats might say that Cameron Jordan took a step back in 2022, but don’t tell that to his fellow players. This year’s list of the Top 100 Players of 2023 from NFL Network put Cameron Jordan at a higher slot than he saw last summer — a list voted on by the players themselves. After clocking in at No. 69 in 2022, Jordan has risen to No. 50 overall after winning the Saints’ all-time sacks record.

Now that’s impressive. Jordan is still one of the team’s best defenders (our own list of the top 25 Saints players has him at No. 5) as he begins the next stage of his career, having celebrated his 34th birthday this summer. We’ll see whether the Saints can find a worthy successor for him at defensive end, but a new contract extension for Jordan would do a lot to ease fans’ concerns.

