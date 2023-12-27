Cameron Jordan, Chris Olave limited for Saints in Wednesday's practice

The Saints need a win against the Buccaneers this weekend to keep the playoff fires burning, so it would benefit them to be as close to full strength as possible when they take the field on Sunday.

Wednesday's practice report shows a handful of injury concerns as they head toward the weekend. Defensive end Cameron Jordan and wide receiver Chris Olave headline that group.

Jordan and Olave were both listed as limited participants due to ankle injuries. Both players were on the injury report last week as well, but played after avoiding injury designations on the final injury report of the week.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quad), tight end Jimmy Graham (rest), center Erik McCoy (foot), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), and defensive end Payton Turner (toe) were also limited participants. Safety Jordan Howden (illness), safety Lonnie Johnson (knee), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) did not participate in practice.