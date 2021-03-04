Cameron Johnston to be an unrestricted free agent after Eagles elect not to tender veteran punter

The #Eagles have elected not to tender punter Cam Johnston due to salary cap issues, source said, making him an unrestricted free agent. He should have an active market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2021

The Arryn Sippos era could be set to begin in Philadelphia, as Ian Rapoport is reporting that veteran punter Cameron Johnston is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Per Rapoport, the Eagles are choosing to not tender Johnston($2.24M) because of their dire salary cap situation.

It could be a big loss if Johnston signs elsewhere.

Through his first two NFL seasons (2018-19), Johnston had produced the highest gross (47.2) and net (42.5) punting averages in Eagles team history.

In 2018, Johnston ranked third and fourth in the NFL in net and gross.

In 2020, Johnston averaged 46.7 yards per punt.

Siposs is an Australian native who played in the Australian Football League before going on to play college football for Auburn.

Siposs signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent last spring before losing a training camp battle with Jack Fox, who was one of the top punters in the league this season.

Johnston was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason and a tendering at $2.24 million is now a price the Eagles are choosing to pass on.

List

9 prove it deal free agents the Philadelphia Eagles should pursue

Related