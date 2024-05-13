Cameron Heyward reveals Steelers formula to getting over playoff hump

Looming large over the Pittsburgh Steelers since the 2017 season is the ugly fact that they haven’t gotten over the dreaded playoff hump.

They’ve been to the playoffs three times but failed to outplay their opponent in the Wild Card round.

For Steelers three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward, it’s about two key things. One is far easier said than done, something that can rarely be avoided.

“I think the playoff hump is just one, you got to remain healthy,” Heyward told Steelers Wire during an interview for Little Caesars Love Kitchen event.

Heyward has been extremely fortunate in his 13-year career to stay healthy. He’s played in 194 out of 211 possible games.

“Then I think two, you got to hit your stride at the right time and it’s got to be a good balance of both offense, defense and special teams,” said Heyward.

“I think our team was a lot more in tune with that. I thought draft drafting guys like Troy (Fautanu) and Zach (Frasier) will help. But I think having leadership on that side with Russ (Wilson) and Justin Fields and even Van Jefferson, I think these guys have a leadership role to play and I think they’re only going to benefit our team come playoff time.”

Wilson and Jefferson bring a combined 12 years of playoff experience to the Steelers, two of which resulted in championship victories.

Pittsburgh is poised to finally get over the hump in 2024. Now they have to do it.

