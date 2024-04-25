Cameron Heyward: It's been a grind getting back to feeling like myself physically

Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward's body went through a lot during the 2023 season.

Heyward suffered a groin injury early in the season that required surgery and he said on an episode of his Not Just Football podcast that his return in the second half of the year led to issues with his other groin and his knee. Heyward said that he wasn't sure about returning at the end of the year, but is on track to return after having surgeries to address both injuries.

Heyward said his "workouts are going great" and that he is getting back to "everything that I’m accustomed to doing" to prepare for a season.

"I got to hit the grind," Heyward said. "I'm not looking to take steps back, trying to get stronger, get my body back where it needs to be. It's been a grind. Getting the surgeries this past offseason, it's not like I have a chronic knee or anything chronic, it's me getting back to feeling like myself. Moving like I do, and I'm starting to see it on the film."

The 2024 season will be Heyward's 14th in Pittsburgh and all parties will be hoping it is a healthier one than 2023.