Cameron Fleming visiting with Broncos

The Broncos are bringing in another candidate to replace right tackle Ja'Wuan James.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, free agent Cameron Fleming is visiting with Denver. The club is also visiting with Dennis Kelly and Bobbie Massie.

Fleming spent the 2020 season as the Giants’ starting right tackle, playing all 16 games. While Fleming has been in the league since 2014, last year was his first as a full-time starter.

Fleming began his career as a Patriots’ fourth-round pick, spending four seasons with the franchise. He then spent two years with the Cowboys from 2018-2019.

The Broncos need to replace James after he tore his Achilles while working out away from the facility last week. While it’s currently unclear if James will miss the entire 2021 season, the Broncos have placed the offensive lineman on the non-football injury list.

