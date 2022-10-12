With regular kicker Jake Elliott out with an ankle injury, the Eagles had to use a replacement for their Week Five matchup against the Cardinals.

As it turned out, kicker Cameron Dicker was a big part of the 20-17 victory that made Philadelphia 5-0.

Now Dicker has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Dicker connected on a pair of extra points in the first half and then hit field goals of 42 and 23 yards in the second. His 23-yarder came with just 1:45 left in the fourth quarter and was the difference when Arizona missed a 43-yard attempt to tie the game with 22 seconds left.

Dicker was making his pro debut after going undrafted out of Texas this year. He previously spent some time with the Rams and Ravens.

The 5-0 Eagles will play the 4-1 Cowboys this week on Sunday Night Football.

Cameron Dicker named NFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk