The Chargers improved to 5-3 with Sunday’s win over the Falcons and kicker Cameron Dicker was a big reason why.

Now he’s been named AFC special teams player of the week.

Filling in for an injured Dustin Hopkins, Dicker connected on both of his extra points and then game-tying, and game-winning field goals in the fourth quarter. He hit from 31-yards out with 5:27 on the clock to make the game 17-17. And then he sent a 37-yard try through the uprights as time expired in the fourth quarter to give the Chargers a happy flight back to the West Coast.

Dicker has been none of the better fill-in kickers this season. He was also named NFC special teams player of the week with Philadelphia earlier in 2022 when he kicked for Jake Elliott in Week Five.

He’s now the first rookie kicker to win a player of the week award for two different teams.

The Chargers will take on the 49ers this week on Sunday Night Football.

Cameron Dicker named AFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk