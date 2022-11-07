Cameron Dantzler (ankle) unlikely to play in Week 10 vs Buffalo

The injury luck for the Vikings is hitting hard on defense and slowly coming to an end.

The Vikings saw Dalvin Tomlinson miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a calf injury and could be missing starting quarterback Cameron Dantzler with an ankle injury.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said that it’s “probably a longshot” that he plays this week.

Dantzler has been really good for the Vikings this season and the style of defense has really suited him.

Thankfully for the Vikings, rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans was really good against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

He only allowed one catch on three targets for -2 yards and posted a PFF grade of 73.2.

It’s not great that Dantzler might miss the game against the NFL’s best offense, but the next man up philosophy will keep the Vikings with two quality cornerbacks.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire