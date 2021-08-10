Cameron County reports 4 COVID-19 deaths; 420 news cases

Aug. 10—Four more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Monday. The victims were two women in Brownsville, one in her 40s and the other in her 80s; and two men from Brownsville and Harlingen in their 60s.

This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths in Cameron County to 1,723, the health department said.

Also Monday, the health department said it received confirmation of an additional 420 COVID19 cases in Cameron County, raising the total number of cases reported to 45,887. The data covers cases reported Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The cities with the most cases were Brownsville — 120, Harlingen — 84, San Benito — 38 and Los Fresnos — 24.

A number of the smallest cities in Cameron County all had a large number of COVID cases.

* Combes — 13

* Port Isabel — 11

* Primera — 8

* Rio Hondo — 10

* Santa Rosa — 11

The number of children with COVID between the ages of 0 to 9 also rose across the county.

* Brownsville — 11

* Combes — 2

* Harlingen — 7

* Los Fresnos — 1

* Port Isabel — 1

* Rio Hondo — 1

* San Benito — 5

There have also been an additional 204 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 41,754.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/ coronavirus/immunize/ vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.