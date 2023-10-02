How Cameron Cantonwine's move to quarterback makes Ames a more dangerous football team

Cameron Cantonwine was a little unsure of himself during the season opener for the Ames football team at Waukee Aug. 25.

Prior to the start of the season, Ames coach Brian Sauser had planned to use two or three players at quarterback to replace his son Dallas, who led Class 5A in passing last year. That included Cantonwine.

Lane Kenny, whom Sauser refers to as a Swiss Army Knife for all that he can do on the football field, earned the starting nod due to his versatility and edge in varsity playing experience. But Kenny got hurt prior to the opener against Waukee, so Cantonwine was thrust into action.

He completed 8 of 14 passes for 100 yards and did not throw an interception, but the Little Cyclones only mustered one score in a 35-7 loss to a Warrior team that currently sits at No. 5 in the Des Moines Register's Class 5A high school football rankings.

“It was kind of rough at the start,” said Cantonwine. “I had never played quarterback before. I was trying to figure out our running game and our passing game. Thankfully, Lane was helping me out.”

Kenny came back to take over as signal caller the next two games against Ankeny Centennial and Iowa City High. Ames suffered 42-6 and 49-28 losses, respectively, to a Jaguar team currently ranked No. 8 in 5A and a solid Little Hawkeye team.

With the Little Cyclones struggling to match the physicality of their higher-ranked opponents, Sauser decided to give both Cantonwine and Kenny time at quarterback again versus Des Moines Roosevelt in Week 4.

Cantonwine exploded onto the scene that night. He ran for 230 yards on just 19 carries and completed 4 of 5 passes in a 34-14 Ames victory.

Cantonwine was quick to credit running back Jamison Poe, who scored four touchdowns during the game, and his offensive line for making his big night happen.

“I think we played well physically as a team,” Cantonwine said. “Having Jamison back there was pretty nice. It took attention off me and opened up gaps.”

But there was no denying his ability to create big plays with his legs against the Roughriders.

“The difference with Cameron is that he’s just been able to run the football like a fullback from the quarterback position,” said Sauser.

Poe loved seeing Cantonwine emerge as another big threat alongside him in the backfield.

“It’s fantastic,” said Poe. “He takes pressure off the (rest of) the offense. If the run game is not working, we’ve got Cam who can do some things with the ball. He gets the ball and can score any time he wants to.”

But Cantonwine admitted he still had a lot of work to do throwing the ball and reading opposing defenses.

“In practice we’ve just been going over and over it and repping it day in and day out,” Cantonwine said. “Coach Sauser’s been helping me a lot and Lane’s been helping me a lot with footwork and learning some of the reads. A lot of is learning the (other team’s) defense, so film helps with that.”

The next week Ames suffered a 52-13 loss at Valley, but Cantonwine began to show a lot of improvement at moving the ball through the air. He completed 13 of 23 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown, while once again going without an interception.

“He’s learning to throw the ball now,” said Kenny. “A little bit of a learning curve, but he’s doing a really good job with it. It’s hard to command the whole offense, but he’s done a fantastic job.”

Just a sophomore, Cantonwine had only started playing quarterback during 7-on-7 camps during the summer. His natural athleticism, strength and speed wowed coaches, but he was very raw.

With Sauser and Kenny's help, he started getting more and more comfortable with the position.

Cantonwine put it all together this past Friday during a decisive 62-23 homecoming victory over Ottumwa. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Cantonwine hooked up with Kenny, who was at tight end, on a 69-yard scoring strike and star receiver Jeffrey Roberts on a 40-yard touchdown toss in the second quarter.

“It’s a great feeling to watch it from behind,” Cantonwine said. “I watch my guys go and score and know I was part of it too.”

Cantonwine did plenty of damage running with the football as well last Friday. He had a 90-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and finished with 110 yards and two scores on the ground.

“He steps in and runs hard," Kenny said. "You see him trucking people out there all the time. He adds a fantastic element to our offense.”

For the season, Cantonwine has completed 34 of 54 passes for 581 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception. He has 435 yards and three touchdowns rushing on just 50 carries.

Those are impressive numbers, and Cantonwine is just getting warmed up.

“Cameron’s leadership been outstanding these last few weeks as he’s grown into that position,” Sauser said. “It’s exciting to see him grow from being an athlete to an athlete who is also playing quarterback. The sky is the limit for him."

For now, Cantonwine is just focusing on Ames' next game at Marshalltown. Even though they are 2-4, the Little Cyclones still have a shot at the playoffs with two winnable games against Marshalltown and at Sioux City East before ending the season at home against No. 9 Waukee Northwest.

“Our goal is to focus on these next three games,” Cantonwine said. “Once we get to Northwest, we want to finally get over that hump with a win over a CIML team and get into the playoffs.”

