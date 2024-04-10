Cameron Brink's Shoe Style Through the Years, Photos
All-star Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink made history last August when she became the first women’s basketball player to sign an NIL deal with New Balance following her lauded WBCA Defensive Player of the Year award. Here’s a closer look at her best shoe looks throughout her career thus far.
More from Footwear News
Paolo Banchero Will Debut the Air Jordan 38 During the First Round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs
Converse's All Star BB Shift CX Sneaker Borrows an Enlarged Air Zoom Unit From Nike
Breanna Stewart's New Puma Signature Shoe Is Inspired by the WNBA Star's Family and Her Illustrious Career
Best of Footwear News
Met Gala 2024 Co-Chair Chris Hemsworth's Shoe Moments Through The Years: Red Loafers, Suede Boots & More
Jennifer Lopez’s Met Gala Shoe Style Through the Years: Holographic Heels, Sparkling Platforms and More
Cameron Brink’s Shoe Style Through the Years, Photos
Cameron Brink during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers in 2022.
Cameron Brink’s Shoe Style Through the Years, Photos
Cameron Brink at Stanford Maples Pavilion.
Cameron Brink’s Shoe Style Through the Years, Photos
Cameron Brink at Gill Coliseum.
Cameron Brink’s Shoe Style Through the Years, Photos
Cameron Brink attends the Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin at Tao Nightclub.
Cameron Brink’s Shoe Style Through the Years, Photos
Cameron Brink during the 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four semifinal game at Target Center.
Cameron Brink’s Shoe Style Through the Years, Photos
Cameron Brink during a practice session.
Cameron Brink’s Shoe Style Through the Years, Photos
Cameron Lee Brink of the USA is awarded MVP during the medal ceremony on Day 6 of the FIBA 3×3 World cup.