Cameron Brink's Season-Ending ACL Injury Forces Her To Miss The Olympics

Cameron Brink has been sidelined with a serious injury.

The 22-year-old Los Angeles Sparks star suffered a torn ACL in her left knee during her team’s game on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun. Cameron will miss the rest of her rookie season in the WNBA and will no longer be able to compete on Team USA’s 3x3 team for the Paris Olympics, according to ESPN.

She shared an emotional Instagram post after her injury, writing, “You never think it will happen to you, and despite all the hard work sometimes it does.”

Cameron said that her injury and road to recovery is “hard to fathom, but I know it will only make me stronger.” She continued, “I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life—I'm not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work every day to get back to it.”

She ended on this note: “It's not goodbye basketball, it's just a see you later. I'm always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers.”

Here’s what we know about Cameron’s injury.

How did Cameron get injured?

Cameron has started all 15 games for the Sparks this season, per ESPN, and she suffered her injury less than four minutes into the team’s game against the Connecticut Sun.

Video of the moment shared on X showed Cameron appear to slip as she was going in for a lay-up. She was then helped off the court, and carried back to the locker room by team staff.

Cameron Brink was carried to the locker room after this play. pic.twitter.com/5TptEkw65a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 18, 2024

Did Cameron Brink tear her ACL?

Yes, Cameron tore her ACL. The Los Angeles Sparks confirmed the news on X on Wednesday, writing, “Cameron Brink suffered a left torn ACL in Tuesday's game vs. Connecticut Sun. Additional details will be provided at a later date.”

MEDICAL UPDATE: Cameron Brink suffered a left torn ACL in Tuesday's game vs. Connecticut Sun.



Additional details will be provided at a later date. — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) June 19, 2024

ACL, in case you’re not familiar with it, stands for anterior cruciate ligament. This is one of two ligaments that help to stabilize the knee joint.

Her teammate Dearica Hamby sweetly shared this post after the news broke:

Got you every step of the way 💜 pic.twitter.com/Qj7hkCNF4Z — Dearica Marie Hamby (@dearicamarie) June 19, 2024

How long does it take a basketball player to recover from a torn ACL?

A torn ACL is a major injury, and it’s commonly linked to playing basketball, soccer, and skiing, according to Mount Sinai. Athletes who suffer an ACL tear will usually need surgery to get back to playing sports, per the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS).

There is a long recovery and rehabilitation time after ACL surgery. Most patients can get back to playing sports within six to 12 months, depending on progress, strength, and mechanics, the AAOS says.

Feel better, Cameron!

