Cameron Brink has unique familial connection to Stephen and Seth Curry

For Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink, basketball runs deep in her blood, with both of her parents playing at Virginia Tech. Brink’s godbrothers are basketball superstars Stephen and Seth Curry, so she has grown up immersed in the game.

As the second selection in the 2024 WNBA draft out of Stanford, right behind Caitlin Clark, Brink has a big weight on her shoulders to elevate the Sparks. She understands her role, but tries to tune the excess noise out and focus on her on-court responsibilities.

“I love the media, but I think it’s healthy to just do what my job is and that is to play basketball,” Brink told People Magazine.

When she is having trouble or just needs to vent, she turns to her parents, who help her however they can, including moving her into her own place, while she sat down for her interview.

“They’re my everything,” she says of her parents. “I’ve learned literally everything from my parents. They both played at Virginia Tech, so having them as sounding board people I can only vent to, and honestly, they’re just so fun to be around. They’re my besties.”

When she isn’t on the court, Brink spends her time with other creative outlets such as surfing, painting, juggling and doing her own makeup.

“I take pride in doing my own hair and makeup a lot,” Brink said. “I love to do my own makeup. I think for me, it is obviously fun to get glam, but it’s very meditative to just go throughout the process.”

Finding healthy outlets outside of basketball is crucial to maintaining a work-life balance that doesn’t leave Brink burnt out or overwhelmed. The WNBA is seeing a surge in viewership, investment and opportunity, so players will only continue to see more and more responsibilities associated with their jobs. Thus it is vital to have outlets outside of basketball to ensure these players don’t place their self-worth in their performance on the court.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire