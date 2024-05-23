Is Cameron Brink Related to Stephen Curry? All About Their Relationship

Cameron Brink and Stephen Curry have a family dynamic that goes way back thanks to their parents who were friends before the NBA star and WNBA rookie were born

Cameron Brink/Instagram Cameron Brink and Stephen Curry

The Brink and Curry families share the basketball gene.

NBA star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and WNBA rookie Cameron Brink, who was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 Draft, have known each other since they were young.

In fact, their parents knew each other before they were even born! Stephen is the son of Dell and Sonya Curry, college sweethearts who met at Virginia Tech as student athletes.

Cameron, who was a standout forward at Stanford University, was born to Greg and Michelle Bain-Brink, whose love story also began at Virginia Tech. They met in 1985 and both played basketball for the school.

The couples formed a friendship at Virginia Tech, one that led the Brinks to become the godparents of the Curry children and the Currys to become the godparents of Cameron. This makes Steph the godbrother of Cameron, a relationship the NBA star explained during a press conference in 2021.

Cameron gave Sonya a shoutout during an ESPN interview after she was drafted in the WNBA. "My godmother, Sonya Curry, is over there," she said, gesturing to Sonya, who attended the WNBA Draft with the Stanford star. "Hi, Godmama."

The family dynamic also makes Cameron the godsister of Stephen and his siblings, Seth and Sydel. "They're both huge role models for me, so their support means the world," the Sparks player told PEOPLE in March of Steph and Seth.

Read on for a breakdown of Stephen Curry and Cameron Brink's family relationship.

Are Stephen Curry and Cameron Brink related?

Cameron Brink/Instagram Cameron Brink and Stephen Curry throwback

The NBA and WNBA stars aren't biologically related, though they are connected through their godparents.

Stephen's godparents are Cameron's biological parents, Greg Brink and Michelle Bain-Brink. Cameron's godparents are Stephen's biological parents, Dell and Sonya Curry.

That makes Cameron the godsister of Stephen, who she's had a very close-knit relationship with since she was young. She is also the godsibling of his biological brother Seth and sister Sydel.

Cameron's mom often posts tributes to her godkids on her Instagram. In 2018, she penned a sweet birthday tribute to Sydel, recalling her goddaughter's role in her wedding years before.

"22 years ago this shining light dropped rose petals before we walked down the aisle- now she’s married and 24😢😢😍😍 Happy birthday to my beautiful and inspiring Goddaughter- love you baby girl!!!" she captioned the carousel of throwback images.

In June 2022, Michelle shared a throwback with Stephen. "To whom much is given… you know the rest ❤️ so proud of your accomplishments- even more proud of who you are ❤️" she captioned her post alongside a photo of the young basketball star.

How do Stephen and Cameron's parents know each other?

Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty; Mike Rasay/NBAE via Getty Cameron Brink and Stephen Curry

If there's one thing that connects Stephen and Cameron's families, it's basketball — but it was Virginia Tech, specifically, that brought the family friends together in the first place.

Both Stephen and Cameron's parents attended the university in Blacksburg. Their dads played on the men's basketball team and their moms were roommates at the school.



Does Steph Curry give Cameron Brink advice?

Cameron Brink/Instagram Throwback photo of Stephen Curry on the basketball court with Cameron Brink.

Cameron's basketball game was in part shaped by Stephen, who's previously said he gave her a few pointers when she was young. "She was trying to develop her jumper and I spent a little bit of time with her, gave her some pointers. My dad did as well," the 10-time All Star told press ahead of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Stephen, who's regarded as one of the greatest shooters of all time, also expressed how impressed he is with how far she's come since she was a kid. "In terms of [her] development, you put the work and the time in, every year, you're going to get better," he said at the time. "She's taken advantage of that."

Prior to Cameron's transition to the WNBA, Stephen said, "I know she's gonna keep getting better, honestly. I don't really have to tell her much now. She's kind of off and running, so it's been awesome to watch."

What has Cameron Brink said about Stephen Curry?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Fanatics; esse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Cameron Brink alongside Stephen Curry and his brother Seth Curry

Prior to being selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft in April, Cameron opened up in March about having the Stephen's support. Cameron declared for the draft on March 12 after four "life-changing" years at Stanford, telling PEOPLE her godbrothers were "really excited" about the announcement.

"Steph made this funny video, which I'm laughing about because my parents showed me before they put it on ESPN, and he was like, 'League her.' He always says that, which I think is funny," Cameron said.

"And my other godbrother, Seth Curry, made me a video as well, and he's so funny because he's like the shyest, most soft-spoken person I know," she said. "But him sending a video and he looked genuinely excited, made me super happy."

The WNBA rookie considers them "huge models" in her life and said "their support means the world" to her. "They will be a great shoulder to lean on throughout it all," she continued, adding that the Curry brothers have "always been super supportive" of her on and off the court.



