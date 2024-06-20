Cameron Brink Posts Somber Message After Tearing Her ACL Ahead of Olympics: ‘Hard to Fathom’

The Los Angeles Sparks star suffered the injury, which is likely to be season-ending, during Tuesday's game against the Connecticut Sun

Ronald Martinez/Getty

WNBA star Cameron Brink is speaking out after the devastating injury that has likely ended her rookie year — and sidelined her Olympic dream.

The Los Angeles Sparks forward, 22, suffered a torn ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, June 18 after she seemingly slipped while making contact with Sun forward Brionna Jones. Following the play, Brink was helped off the court and carried to the locker room by her teammates.

“You never think it will happen to you,” the No. 2 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft wrote on Instagram Wednesday, June 19. “And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger.”

Brink continued, “I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life — I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers. 💜💛 #delayednotdenied”

In the comments, fellow rookie Angel Reese was among those who sent their good wishes.

“Love you barbie doll!” Reese, 22, wrote, while other WNBA stars, including Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart offered words of encouragement.

Before Wednesday’s game against the Washington Mystics, Caitlin Clark shared her perspective about what she called a “devastating injury."

“I know she’s the type of person that will be able to get through it and come through it stronger,” Clark, 22, said.

The injury comes as Brink was getting acclimated to the WNBA — where she was averaging 7.5 points per game and 1.7 assists — and on the eve of what would have been her first Olympics.

Earlier this month, the Stanford product learned that she had made the 3x3 team for the Paris Olympics, where she would have joined TCU’s Hailey Van Lith and Cierra Burdick.

“It was absolutely surreal, I was not expecting this whatsoever, but I’ve worked really hard for this. I love the coaches, the committee, everything, so I’m just beyond thankful,” Brink said at the time. “I’m most excited to be an Olympian, it’s been a dream my whole life and the opportunity to win a gold medal, especially with this group. So, you know, I honestly can’t even put it to words. It’s insane."



Read the original article on People.