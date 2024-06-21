What Cameron Brink’s injury means for the L.A. Sparks & Team USA

Yahoo Sports WNBA analyst Isis Young and WNBA writer Cassandra Negley discuss the impact of the rookie’s ACL injury and how it hurts both the L.A. Sparks and Team USA’s 3x3 women’s basketball team for Paris.

View more

Video Transcript

What's up everyone?

Ice Young here with CASS Negley for Yahoo Sports.

We got some heartbreaking news that Cameron Brink.

Uh one of the super stardom rookie class that plays for the Los Angeles Sparks is out with an AC L. She's out for the rest of the season devastating just for the league and obviously for her.

But let's talk about the Sparks.

This is a team right now that's at the bottom of the w um you know, they're four and 12 on the season.

Their only bright side has been DEA handy who has been playing out of her mind.

But how do they bounce back from this loss with Cameron Brink?

Where do they go?

Yeah, it's tough because this was kind of another rebuilding year for Kurt Miller after losing Naka Gui in free agency.

So for the Sparks, you just kind of have to figure out what you have, see what works together, maybe start looking even more ahead next year.

I mean, this is a Sparks team that never intended to make the playoffs.

This was always kind of a, a slow growth point, obviously losing Cam hurts because Cam was building that relationship with Rakia Jackson in the front court, but it'll just be looking elsewhere.

Yeah, brink, uh, before her injury, she was averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 blocks.

I really felt like she was just starting to pull it all together.

Um, and then also for the Sparks Azura Stevens, a player that has played good basketball and the w is also still out with injuries.

So they just do not have the size right now, but we know, you know, bigger picture this summer Olympics are here in Paris.

Cameron Brink was supposed to be on that three V three team and obviously not able to compete.

So where does the USA team and the Olympic team go from here?

What are some options, Cathy you can put on our radar?

Yeah, so the USA basketball committee cannot look just anywhere for a replacement for Cameron Brink.

A lot of people are throwing out Caitlin Clark, Aah Boston, even Ari Guba because she wasn't on that five by five team.

But there are strict regulations by FA they have to be in the system, they have to have played three by three before and none of those count.

So you mentioned Erika Handy brings teammate, she is playing in well in the W she was on some of those three by three teams that team USA set up in April for a FA competition in Springfield she played incredibly well.

You're also looking at Alicia Gray, she won gold on last Olympic team.

Uh Katie Lou Samuelson was on that team before contracting COVID.

She could be an insert right there.

And Lexi Hall was honestly on those, those teams in Springfield.

Yeah.

Yeah, I think, you know, with the team right now of Haley Van Lift, that's a two guard, Ryan Howard, two guard for the Atlanta Dream.

And then Sierra Burdick, someone that has won three V three championships in the USA uniform, I feel like they need some size.

And so I feel like DEA handy is a logical solution to go if they're not looking for size though.

I think Alicia Gray would be a perfect option as well and she's a great two way player, but we will see what the USA will decide in terms of who is going to replace Cameron Brink and hope for the best for the Sparks.