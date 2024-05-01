Cameron Brink Goes Classic in Sleek Leather Shoes for SportsCenter Appearance

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.





Los Angeles Sparks’ draft pick Cameron Brink just appeared on SportsCenter for a sitdown ahead of the WNBA season. The rookie, who was chosen second overall in the draft, donned a sleek all-black ensemble complete with classic stiletto pumps for the interview.

Cameron Brink wears pointy black stiletto pumps.

Brink, a three-time gold medalist with USA Basketball, styled a black ribbed mock neck tank top featuring a leather belt by Alexander Wang ($595) and black cargo balloon pants with coordinating black shoes.

Cameron Brink dons an all-black look for her Sportscenter interview.

She sported a similar black pointed style at the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 15. The pair was backless, though, with gold chain detailing adorning the front. At the Fanatics x NBPA Summer Players Party on July 8, 2023, the New Balance athlete wore black shoes again, selecting a see-through netted style boasting a strappy design that laced up the ankle.

The Stanford University alum appeared alongside new Sparks teammate Rikea Jackson for the sitdown with SportsCenter anchor Stan Verrett. In the interview, they chatted about joining the Los Angeles team and the players that have come before them.

The 2024 WNBA Draft was held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday in New York City, featuring Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and more.

About the Shoes

The shoes Brink chose for the appearance boasted a timeless pointed toe with a rounded topline and a tall, skinny stiletto heel. Finished with a glossy sheen, the pumps appeared to be crafted with leather, or imitation leather, uppers.

A Brief History of Black Pumps

Pumps with tall, skinny stiletto heels became a staple in many women’s wardrobes across the world by the 1950s. While block-heeled styles rose to popularity during the late 1960s through the 1990s, stilettos surged again in the early 2000s. Christian Louboutin’s best-selling Kate pumps (named for supermodel Kate Moss) played a part in the revival of soaring stilettos. Other brands known for their pointy black high-heeled shoes include Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Gianvito Rossi and Saint Laurent. Sam Edelman and Nine West offer more accessible options.

