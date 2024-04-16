Cameron Brink Channels the Black-and-white Trend in Asymmetrical Balmain Dress at the 2024 WNBA Draft

Cameron Brink embraced monochrome hues while attending the 2024 WNBA draft in New York on Monday. The small forward, who played college basketball for Stanford University, was selected to join the Los Angeles Sparks.

Cameron Brink at the 2024 WNBA draft on April 15 in New York.

Brink opted for a black-and-white asymmetrical Balmain gown featuring a thigh-high slit, a bodice cutout and a rosette appliqué at the shoulder. The athlete added on black pumps draped with chains, completing her ensemble with dangle earrings and layered bracelets.

Brink wore her blond tresses straightened, while her makeup consisted of metallic eye shadow, winged eyeliner and a glossy lip.

After she was selected as the number-two pick, Brink became emotional. “I’m an ugly cryer,” Brink told ESPN. “This is just such a nerve-wracking environment, but we work so hard for this, and I just have to shout out all my girls.…I’m so happy to be associated with all of them in the league, and I’m just very thankful.”

Brink is the godsister of Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry. His mother, Sonya, attended the 2024 WNBA draft in support of Brink.

“I fall in love with the game even more just being here in New York with these girls,” Brink continued. “My passion is reignited. The college season is hard but I’m looking forward to a new challenge and ready to get to work.”

Black-and-white hues were trending throughout awards season after being spotted on the runways of Gucci, Chloé and Carven. Pared-down palettes were popular among attendees at shows like the Golden Globes and the Oscars, with stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Keri Russell and Carey Mulligan partaking in the fad.

The 2024 WNBA draft was held on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Following the 2023-24 NCAA Division I women’s basketball season, 12 teams across the U.S. selected picks from colleges like the University of Iowa, UCLA and Stanford.

