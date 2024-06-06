Cameron Brink Breaks Down in Tears After Learning She Made the U.S. Olympic Team for 3x3 Basketball

"It was absolutely surreal, I was not expecting this whatsoever, but I’ve worked really hard for this," Brink said

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Cameron Brink

Between finishing out her senior season at Stanford and getting selected No. 2 overall in the WNBA draft, Cameron Brink's spring has been full of big moments — and now her summer is going to get even bigger.



With less than two months until the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA Basketball announced Wednesday, June 5 that Brink made the 3x3 team.

In a video posted to the USA 3x3 Basketball Instagram account, the Los Angeles Sparks player was notified by the team’s officials that she is officially going to Paris this summer and the heartfelt moment instantly brought her to tears.



Justin Casterline/Getty Cameron Brink

“It was absolutely surreal, I was not expecting this whatsoever, but I’ve worked really hard for this. I love the coaches, the committee, everything, so I’m just beyond thankful,” Brink, 22, said in the video. “I’m most excited to be an Olympian, it’s been a dream my whole life and the opportunity to win a gold medal, especially with this group. So, you know, I honestly can’t even put it to words. It’s insane.”

Other players who made the team and were notified on video, included Hailey Van Lith and Cierra Burdick. Upon receiving her Olympic jersey, Van Lith said, “The emotions, they can’t really be described. A lot of joy, a lot of gratitude. Excited to wear USA across my chest and be in Paris for the first time.”



Veteran player Burdick, 30, was also grateful for the Paris invite. “This is something that I didn’t even think was possible when I was a young kid growing up. You know, you kind of dream of it, but this was beyond my wildest dreams,” she said.



Rounding out the four-person team is Rhyne Howard.

“It is an honor to announce the USA Basketball 3x3 Women’s National Team,” Jay Demings, USA basketball 3x3 national team director, said in a statement shared by Team USA. “It is an exciting process to put a roster together that will represent the country on a global stage. We are thankful for all the athletes who attended training camps or participated in 3x3 competitions on the journey to Paris 2024.”

In 2021, the U.S. women's 3x3 basketball team won the sport's first-ever gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It was the first time 3x3 basketball was featured in the Summer Olympic Games.

The sport, which features 10-minute-long games, is played in an outdoor arena half the size of a traditional basketball court. Players also use a smaller ball, and a DJ provides a soundtrack to the game.

