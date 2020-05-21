Cameron Brate says teaching Tom Brady the Bucs' offense has been 'a little weird'

For the first time in a long time, Tom Brady has to be a student and not a teacher. While Brady can study the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense, it takes time to fully digest a playbook.

When the 42-year-old Brady has gotten together with teammates, Brady hasn’t been the all-knowing figure he was with the New England Patriots. Other members of the Bucs know the team’s offense better than Brady. It’s led to a “weird” situation for Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, according to Sirius XM NFL Radio.

#Buccaneers Tight End Cameron Brate discussed the throwing session with Tom Brady this week and the addition of Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay...



"We are kind of teaching him [Tom Brady] the offense, which is a little weird."



👇AUDIO👇 | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/LbW4JIUJfl — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) May 20, 2020

As Brate explained, it’s been “a little weird” to have to teach Brady — one of the best quarterbacks of all-time — how to run an offense. Brate believes that relationship will be reversed once the team is in the season and Brady has a stronger grasp on the team’s verbiage and plays. Brate also called Brady a “down to Earth good guy” and a “great teammate,” so Brady is fitting in just fine with his new teammates.

Eventually, that weirdness will wear off and Brady will be directing his teammates as usual. Until that happens, though, Brate and the rest of the Bucs will be in an unusual situation where they get to justifiably critique and correct one of the most dominant players to put on a helmet.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: