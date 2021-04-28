The Buccaneers re-signed wide receiver Antonio Brown on Wednesday and tweaking the contract of one of his teammates helped make space for Brown under the salary cap.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has reworked tight end Cameron Brate‘s deal. They cleared $4.69 million by converting $2.425 million of his compensation to a signing bonus and dropping his salary for the 2021 season to $1.075 million.

The team also holds on option on the two remaining years of Brate’s contract. He has base salaries of $6.8 million and $7.5 million for those seasons.

Brate is headed into his eighth season with the Bucs. He had 28 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns last season and added 14 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

Cameron Brate reworks contract with Bucs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk