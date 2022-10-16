Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate had just cleared concussion protocol when he appeared to injure his head again Sunday.

Brate gave a thumbs up after being loaded onto a backboard and placed on a stretcher. He was moving his hands and legs before leaving the field.

The Bucs have ruled out Brate but report he “has movement in all of his extremities and continues to be evaluated further.”

Brate caught a 6-yard pass from Tom Brady and took a shot in the head on a tackle by Myles Jack. Jack immediately signaled for help as Brate grabbed his head.

Brate re-entered the Week 4 game against the Chiefs with a concussion. He sat out last week’s game as he went through concussion protocol.

He had two catches for 14 yards against the Steelers.

Cameron Brate placed on backboard and leaves on stretcher after another scary hit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk