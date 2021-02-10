Cameron Brate has great reaction to catching Lombardi Trophy from Tom Brady on boat
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate tallied 28 receptions during the 2020 NFL season, but his most memorable catch of the year happened during Wednesday's boat parade celebrating his team's Super Bowl LV championship.
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady provided the craziest clip of the afternoon when he actually threw the Lombardi Trophy across the water to the boat behind him.
The boat was full of Buccaneers pass-catchers, including Brate, who managed to haul in the Lombardi Trophy and avoid it falling into the ocean.
Here is Brate's reaction to the wild scene:
“ That was amazing. He pointed it at me. We talked about it earlier. It was a great throw. I mean, what do you expect from Tom Brady. A great throw.” https://t.co/Iw9jQjmAps
— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 10, 2021
Brady is certainly enjoying life as a seven-time champion. The videos on social media from the parade are pretty crazy, and you can bet the Buccaneers will be celebrating well into the offseason before eventually turning the page to the 2021 season and the defense of their Super Bowl title.