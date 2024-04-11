Cameron Berg to return to UND for senior season

Apr. 10—GRAND FORKS — UND's first-line center is coming back.

Cameron Berg confirmed Wednesday afternoon he plans to return to UND for his senior season instead of signing a pro contract.

"I'm excited to be able to get another year to play at North Dakota," Berg said. "We got a little taste of all the tournaments this year. Hopefully, we can go a little deeper next year. I felt it was a good spot to stay with the coaching staff and my development, too. Hopefully, I can play a significant role as I did last year and continue to grow my game."

The New York Islanders, who selected Berg in the fourth round in 2021, supported Berg's return.

"They were the ones who kind of said, 'Just stay another year, then sign after next year,'" Berg said. "They said they like the spot I'm in and it's too good (to change)."

Berg, who grew up in West Fargo, came to UND from Omaha in the transfer portal last summer.

He made an immediate impact on UND's Penrose Cup-winning team, scoring 20 goals and tallying 37 points in 40 games.

Berg was UND's top power-play threat, scoring a team-high nine goals with the man advantage. He also took a team-high 704 faceoffs and won 56 percent of them.

Berg was an all-National Collegiate Hockey Conference honorable mention and a finalist for NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year.

UND won the league's regular-season title but lost to Michigan in the NCAA Maryland Heights Regional.

"It was a blessing just to be able to be a part of the culture and tradition and to be able to play in front of all our great fans — even on the road," Berg said. "To see them travel like that is something special and it makes the game more fun."

UND's 2024-25 roster picture is starting to clear.

Up front, five players are moving on.

Leading-scorer Jackson Blake

signed a three-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes

on Wednesday, giving up his final two years of eligibility.

Fifth-year senior Hunter Johannes signed with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League. Fourth-year seniors Riese Gaber (AHL Charlotte) and Griffin Ness (ECHL Maine) also signed pro deals. Carson Albrecht, who spent five years at UND, also is expected to move on.

UND appears to be returning nine forwards: Berg, Owen McLaughlin, Dylan James, Louis Jamernik V, Jackson Kunz, Jayden Perron, Ben Strinden, Jake Schmaltz and Dane Montgomery.

The Fighting Hawks have already secured a commitment from RIT junior center Carter Wilkie out of the transfer portal. Wilkie had back-to-back 40-point seasons for RIT and took more faceoffs than any player in the country last season.

UND's recruiting class is guaranteed to have three players up front: potential first-round NHL draft pick Sacha Boisvert of the Muskegon Lumberjacks, the Fargo Force's single-season scoring record-holder Mac Swanson and Cody Croal of the Lumberjacks.

Other potential incoming recruits up front are Calgary Flames pick Cade Littler and San Jose Sharks pick David Klee.

"I think we're going to be a good team again," Berg said. "We have some returning 'D' that gained some experience. We obviously have solid goaltenders. I think our forwards should be just as good. I know we lost some big pieces, but we're gaining some big pieces as well."