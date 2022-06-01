Cameron Batson agrees to sign with Falcons

Wide receiver Cameron Batson is set to join the Falcons.

Batson’s agent Cameron Weiss said that his client has agreed to sign with the NFC South club. The move will reunite him with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who coached Batson when he was the offensive coordinator of the Titans.

Batson joined Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played 11 games as a rookie. He missed all of 2019 with a shoulder injury, but returned to play 12 games in 2020 and appeared in four games last season before tearing his ACL.

He had 22 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns during his time with the Titans. He also saw time as a punt and kickoff returner.

