Cameras caught a dejected Mattress Mack in the stands amid the Phillies home run barrage
That feeling when you have $75 million on the line.
Mattress Mack says he was defending the Astros after a video went viral of him yelling curse words at a Phillies fan after Game 3.
High-scoring games are appealing but backing UNDERs can be profitable.
The Tigers remain two score underdogs despite the change.
Just in time for its biggest test of the season against No. 2 Tennessee's top-ranked offense, top-ranked Georgia's defense has lost outside linebacker Nolan Smith to a season-ending injury.
Can people's individual actions make a difference in how much carbon dioxide is emitted on an international scale? International organizations like the United Nations have called on individuals to limit their carbon footprint and live more sustainably, along with governments and corporations. EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series answering some of the most fundamental questions around climate change, the science behind it, the effects of a warming planet and how the world is addressing it.
Through nine weeks of the season, how does the Big 12 stack up on ESPN’s Football Power Index? From @john9williams
Everything you need to know to get ready for the Buckeye's conference showdown with Northwestern. #GoBucks
Dan Lanning to Auburn? Bet your life against it. Kenny Dillingham to Auburn? That may be a different story.
The College Wire staff continues to Pick the Pac and the standings are getting tighter and tighter.
One of the biggest factors in the Eagles' perfect start to the 2022 season has been their strength in limiting big plays, Reuben Frank writes.
LOS ANGELES (AP) The brightest side of the Los Angeles Rams' latest blowout loss is they don't have to play the San Francisco 49ers again this season. Almost everything else coming out of Los Angeles' 31-14 home defeat Sunday was pretty dark, and it all cast serious doubt on the Rams' talent, offensive game-planning and overall fitness to defend their Super Bowl title. The Rams were comprehensively outplayed on both sides of the ball by the 49ers, a .500 team that has recorded two of its four victories this season against Los Angeles.
Reports of people watching ballot boxes in Arizona, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests, raise serious concerns about voter intimidation, the Justice Department said Monday as it stepped into a lawsuit over the monitoring. The statement from the Justice Department comes days after a federal judge refused to bar a group from monitoring the outdoor drop boxes in the suburbs of Phoenix. While lawful poll watching can support transparency, “ballot security forces” present a significant risk of voter intimidation, the court documents state.
6-7 forward Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres sliced up the Detroit Red Wings, 8-3, in Buffalo.
The slugger officially submitted his paperwork to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. He now awaits the five-year waiting period to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The 49ers didn’t have any in-game injuries of note during their 31-14 win over the Rams in Week Eight and that was a nice change of pace for a team that was missing several players during that game. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive lineman Arik Armstead, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw all missed [more]
Jim Harbaugh pulled no punches, saying he can't image Michigan State's tunnel attack won't 'result in criminal charges.'
After an emotional win like the one Michigan had over Michigan State on Saturday, many could expect the Wolverines to have an emotional letdown of sorts after a big rivalry win. U-M has to bounce back and pick itself up after a traumatic 48 hours that started with an assault from Michigan State players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. For head coach Jim Harbaugh, his job now is to reel back the mentality of his team and focus on the upcoming week against Rutgers with a team that is hurting for its teammates involved in the assault.
Rain has altered the World Series schedule in Philadelphia. Again.
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The man charged with breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and clubbing her husband with a hammer later told police he was on a "suicide mission" and had planned to target more politicians, according to court documents prosecutors filed on Tuesday. Prosecutors' motion seeking to keep David Wayne DePape, 42, in pre-trial custody shed new light on his alleged intentions as he pleaded not guilty to attempted murder of Paul Pelosi, 82, and other state charges. DePape also was ordered to remain jailed without bond.