Cameras catch Bill Belichick's reaction to Mac Jones' overthrow at Alabama Pro Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Watch Belichick appear to react to Mac Jones' errant throw originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made an appearance at Alabama's Pro Day, which means he got a front-row seat to watch quarterback prospect Mac Jones.

With the Patriots expected to add a QB in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones has been considered a player they may target with the No. 15 overall pick. ESPN's Mel Kiper even had New England selecting Jones in his latest mock draft.

Curran: Pats would be wise to give Gilmore the extension he seeks

After Tuesday's showing, it's fair to wonder whether Jones' draft stock took a hit. Some of Jones' errant throws made the rounds on social media, including an overthrow that appeared to leave Belichick shaking his head.

Watch below:

Also in attendance was Kyle Shanahan. After another Jones overthrow, cameras cut to the San Francisco 49ers head coach appearing perplexed:

Perhaps Belichick was shaking his head at something else during his conversation with Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. And it isn't worth jumping to conclusions with Shanahan's reaction. Still, those clips are enough to raise some question marks.

There's no doubt the day could have gone better for Jones, but he did make some nice throws during his pro day. This deep ball to Alabama teammate Devonta Smith was the headliner:

Will Shanahan and the Niners take Jones after trading up for the third overall pick? Will Belichick take a chance on Jones if the signal-caller falls to him at No. 15? We'll find out when the NFL Draft gets underway on April 29.

Recommended Stories