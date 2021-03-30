Cameras catch Bill Belichick's reaction to Mac Jones' overthrow at Alabama Pro Day

Watch Belichick appear to react to Mac Jones' errant throw originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made an appearance at Alabama's Pro Day, which means he got a front-row seat to watch quarterback prospect Mac Jones.

With the Patriots expected to add a QB in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones has been considered a player they may target with the No. 15 overall pick. ESPN's Mel Kiper even had New England selecting Jones in his latest mock draft.

After Tuesday's showing, it's fair to wonder whether Jones' draft stock took a hit. Some of Jones' errant throws made the rounds on social media, including an overthrow that appeared to leave Belichick shaking his head.

Watch below:

Mac Jones had an overthrow on a deep ball... and the cameras turned to Bill Belichick shaking his head. pic.twitter.com/mnQIImFLBD — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2021

Also in attendance was Kyle Shanahan. After another Jones overthrow, cameras cut to the San Francisco 49ers head coach appearing perplexed:

Camera cuts to Kyle Shanahan after another Mac Jones overthrow



pic.twitter.com/FWE7wy8U0a — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 30, 2021

Perhaps Belichick was shaking his head at something else during his conversation with Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. And it isn't worth jumping to conclusions with Shanahan's reaction. Still, those clips are enough to raise some question marks.

There's no doubt the day could have gone better for Jones, but he did make some nice throws during his pro day. This deep ball to Alabama teammate Devonta Smith was the headliner:

Mac Jones deep ball to DeVonta Smith 🎯@AlabamaFTBL 𝐏𝐫𝐨 𝐃𝐚𝐲 pic.twitter.com/9dHQ9mzHDy — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 30, 2021

Will Shanahan and the Niners take Jones after trading up for the third overall pick? Will Belichick take a chance on Jones if the signal-caller falls to him at No. 15? We'll find out when the NFL Draft gets underway on April 29.