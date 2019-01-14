Cameras capture Eagles hugging, crying after tough loss to Saints originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

It could be the end of an era for many members of the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Eagles' 20-14 loss in New Orleans, a host of players who brought the first ever Super Bowl to Philadelphia might have played their final game for the team they meant so much to.

One of those players is, in particular, Brandon Graham, who was full of emotion just moments after the Birds' season ended.

Our cameras (video above), as well as John Clark, were on hand to capture it.

Brandon Graham very emotional with a lot of hugs as he left the field#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Q2FS7UWSU2 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 14, 2019

Is this the final time we see Nick Foles walk off the field as an Eagle?



Big hug for him#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/g2sP4WSnZB



— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 14, 2019

Doug Pederson, who will be back next season at the helm of the Eagles, was not only there for Alshon Jeffery after his late-game mistake but also for the rest of the team as they walked to the locker room.

A good coach is always there for his players. So is a good QB. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RLXZ1wKW6Z — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 14, 2019

Doug Pederson waited outside Eagles locker room to hug a lot of his players#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/a8oOC8N3vF — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 14, 2019

In addition to a whole host of others, with Graham's strip sack of Tom Brady and Foles' heroic display both this and last season, these two will go down as two of the most beloved members of a storied franchise.

This could be their moment in the sun.

