Cameraman who recorded LeBron James' 1st game vs. Bulls on sidelines for his Chicago game 20 years later

NBC Sports Chicago

A cameraman who was on the sideline for LeBron James' first NBA game against the Bulls was also on the sideline for James' game in Chicago 20 years later

