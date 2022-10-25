Camera catches Bailey Zappe singing ‘Stacy’s Mom’ on sidelines

Life is good for New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe.

He’s back on the field after Mac Jones was benched on Monday night against the Chicago Bears, and Gillette Stadium was playing Fountains of Wayne’s hit classic song “Stacy’s Mom.”

Zappe, who led the Patriots on back-to-back touchdown drives to overcome a 10-point deficit before halftime, could be seen on camera singing the song while sitting on the sidelines.

Stacy’s mom might have it going on, but no one has it going on quite like Zappe, who went 5-of-6 passing for 109 yards and one touchdown in the first half of the game.

Bailey Zappe singing “Stacy’s Mom” on the sidelines is everything 😂

pic.twitter.com/oWOEY461XH — PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2022

The brewing quarterback controversy in New England can no longer be disputed after the way things have unfolded in Week 7.

We could be witnessing a changing of the guard, and Zappe—the cool, calm and collected rookie fourth-round draft pick—is singing his way through all of it.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire