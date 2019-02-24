Camera captures emotional postgame moment for Wayne Simmonds originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

An overtime, come-from-behind win in front of 69,620 fans. Could there have been a better ending to Wayne Simmonds' career in Philadelphia?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If Saturday night's 4-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins was Simmonds' final game for the Flyers, it was a most appropriate send-off.

Things got emotional after the game, too (see full story).

Emotional helmet handoff to Wayne Simmonds after the win



"We love you"



pic.twitter.com/l8mzn6E93G







— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 24, 2019

After each win, the Flyers hand out the POG helmet to the player of the game. While it was Claude Giroux who scored the game-winner and Jakub Voracek who was the game's No. 1 star, the helmet landed in the hands of Simmonds, who could be dealt ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline.

"It quite possibly could [have been my last game with the Flyers]," Simmonds said. "I don't know what's going to happen. Obviously I'd like to stay here, but it's out of my hands now."

A veteran of 11 NHL seasons, Simmonds has been a staple of the Flyers' organization for the past eight, so it stands to reason why it was so emotional after Saturday's win.

Story continues

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers