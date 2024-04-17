Camels drop weekend series to Stony Brook

Apr. 16—The Campbell Camels fell in the final game of the series against Stony Brook, 11-2, Sunday afternoon at Jim Perry Stadium.

The Camels (23-11, 6-6 CAA) dropped their second conference series of the season, winning only one game on the weekend.

The Seawolves (17-17, 6-6 CAA) held the Camels to just three hits, a new season low.

Stony Brook scored first with a solo home run in the second inning. They added another three runs in the fifth with three RBI singles to make it 4-0.

Campbell scored two in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-2. Reed Stallman walked to begin the inning, then Andrew Schuldt doubled to left for the first Campbell hit of the game and moved Stallman to third base.

The first run came by way of a balk from the Stony Brook pitcher to score Stallman and advance Schuldt to third. Max Weller walked, then Braeden O'Shaughnessy reached on a bunt that scored Schuldt and moved Weller to second.

Neither team scored in the next two innings, when the Seawolves erupted for four runs in the eighth and three runs in the top of the ninth.

Nate Brittain started the game for the Camels, and he went five innings with two strikeouts and no walks.

Campbell 9, Stony Brook 2

The Campbell Fighting Camels took game two against Stony Brook, 9-2, Saturday afternoon at Jim Perry Stadium.

Reed Stallman was first to score for the Camels with a solo home run in the second inning that traveled 484 feet. Going back to last night, Stallman homered in back-to-back plate appearances.

Stallman's homer tied the game at 1-1, after Micheli hit an RBI single in the top half of the frame for the Seawolves.

A bases loaded wild pitch from Stony Brook scored Chandler Riley in the third to put the Camels up for good.

Braeden O'Shaughnessy homered in the fourth, scoring Max Weller to make it 4-1.

Weller then hit a two-RBI double of his own in the seventh, bringing home Andrew Schuldt and Stallman. Later in the inning, Riley drew a bases loaded walk to extend the lead to 7-1. All three runs in the seventh were scored with two outs.

Stony Brook added their second run in the eighth inning. Matthew Wright grounded into a double play with runners on the corners, and Johnny Pilla scored from third base.

In the bottom of the eighth, Dalen Thompson hit his ninth home run of the year. Schuldt followed that up with an RBI double off the center field wall, scoring Stallman from first base.

Cooper Clark earned the win to make his record 4-0 on the year. He went five innings in the decision, throwing three strikeouts with six hits but only allowing one run.

Jackson Roberts pitched three innings in relief, allowing only three hits in the time. Garret Kangas pitched the final inning, closing the door on the Seawolves.

Stony Brook 7, Campbell 3

Campbell fell in the series opener for the second week in a row, dropping the game against Stony Brook 7-3 Friday night at Jim Perry Stadium.

The game began a little over an hour after the scheduled start, as lightning moved into the area shortly before first pitch.

The Fighting Camels scored their three runs in the final frame with a three-run home run from Reed Stallman. The Camels avoided the shutout, to continue their two years plus streak of scoring at least one run in a game.

The Seawolves scored three runs in the third inning with two RBI singles. Chris Carson then hit a solo home run in the fourth to extend the lead to 4-0.

Campbell was unable to take advantage of multiple opportunities, leaving the bases loaded in three different innings without scoring. The Camels left 14 runners on base in the contest.