Camellia Bowl: Which teams are coming to Montgomery? Date, time, TV, ticket info

The Camellia Bowl will welcome Arkansas State and Northern Illinois to Montgomery for this years bowl game.

Arkansas State comes from the Sun Belt and is led by former Tennessee coach and Alabama staffer Butch Jones. Northern Illinois comes from the MAC. The Camellia Bowl is a battle of 6-6 teams this season.

This is the 10th Camellia bowl since its founding in 2014. The 2022 edition saw Buffalo beat Georgia Southern 23-21, their second win in the bowl game.

2023 Camellia Bowl date, time, channel

Date: December 23, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

How to get tickets for the Camellia Bowl

Tickets for the game go on sale on December 3rd, click here for more info.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him atMDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Arkansas State and Northern Illinois selected for Camellia Bowl