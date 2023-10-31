Cameco stock hits 52-week high; CEO says U2's Bono shows nuclear 'social shift'

Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel says U2 rocker Bono's recent shift from a nuclear energy activist, to a supporter, is bullish for the uranium industry.

Shares of Cameco (CCO.TO)(CCJ) hit a 52-week high on Tuesday as the Canadian uranium miner raised its 2023 revenue guidance amid rising prices for nuclear fuel.

Saskatoon-based Cameco now expects to earn between $2.43 billion and $2.58 billion this year, a $500 million increase from its prior guidance.

The company on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $148 million, compared with a $20 million loss in the same period last year. Revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 topped $575 million, up from $389 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Toronto-listed Cameco shares climbed nearly 10 per cent in Tuesday's trading session. The stock was up 8.12 per cent to $56.61 as at 12:38 p.m. ET.

A combination of rising concerns about energy security, growing urgency to address climate change, and expectations for surging global electricity demand have improved the outlook for uranium in recent years. At the same time, years of underinvestment following Japan's deadly Fukushima nuclear accident have impacted global supply.

"There are a number of notable differences in the market's evolution and prospectivity compared to past cycles," Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel told analysts on a post-earnings conference call Tuesday morning.

Gitzel says nuclear power is now an "undeniable part of the social conversation," noting a recent meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as an apparent change of heart by U2 frontman Bono.

"Longtime nuclear protesters, like Bono of U2, just last month admitted that although he has campaigned against nuclear energy for a long time, his view has flipped to support nuclear amid the climate crisis," Gitzel said on the call. "We're seeing a social shift happening like never before."

Jeff Lagerquist is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow him on Twitter @jefflagerquist.

