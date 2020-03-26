Thursday was supposed to be Opening Day for the Red Sox' 120th season but with the coronavirus crisis putting sports on hold, that's going to have to wait.

Still, with Opening Day on our minds and looking back at past Red Sox openers, there were few who performed better in a Boston uniform than Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.

Yaz played 3,308 games (second all-time to Pete Rose) and that includes an American League-record 22 Opening Days, including his major league debut as a 21-year-old left fielder taking over for Ted Williams in 1961 and his final opener as a 43-year-old DH in 1983.

Per @BostonSportsInf, here's a look at some of Captain Carl's Opening Day stats:

Games: 22*

AB: 89**

H: 28*

BA: .315

HR: 6

RBI: 16











*AL record; **MLB record

When it came to Opening Day, Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski set the standard originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston