'They came to the conclusion they already had the best'

After Manchester United conducted a two-week long post-season review to evaluate the campaign, in which they won the FA Cup, and the future of manager Erik ten Hag, they decided that they would stick with the Dutchman.

A number of names had been linked with the club, with former Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel thought to have spoken to new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe before ruling himself out, while the club's interest in Mauricio Pochettino cooled even though he was available after his exit from Chelsea.

Brentford were never contacted about boss Thomas Frank, while appointing Gareth Southgate this summer was understood to be impossible because of his commitments with England.

Ten Hag has since spoken to Dutch TV channel NOS, where he discussed the process the club went through in deciding whether to keep him or not.