'He came back a thousand times stronger': Heart surgery doesn't keep Cactus LB Raymond Jones off football field

Raymond Jones was a big part of the Glendale Cactus football team's' run to the 5A final last season, a two-way starter at offensive tackle and middle linebacker, who tied for the team lead with 103 tackles.

But after the season ended, he wasn't sure if he'd ever play again. He knew he needed heart surgery before last season, but put it off until the season's end.

Born with a heart defect, Jones underwent a six-hour, open-heart surgery to repair a leaky valve in February.

But he wasn't sure if he'd be able to return to the field for his senior season at Cactus. He needed to be released by his doctor.

"I had faith and prayed a lot," Jones said.

Sabrina Romero, Raymond's mom, said that football was his life, following the footsteps of an older brother who played for Larry Fetkenhier in 2018. She prayed with her son so that he could play again.

"I was just praying to God that he wouldn't get the news that he couldn't play," she said. "That would have devastated him. I trusted their judgment and everything they told us. It kept us optimistic about him."

Junior Raymond Jones competes with Cactus High School at the Gotta Believe Athletic Club's 7 on 7 football tournament at the Scottsdale Sports Complex on May 27, 2023, in Scottsdale.

Less than two months later, Jones was back working out on Cactus' football field. And on Saturday, he was covering receivers during a big 7-on-7 passing tournament event put on by Gotta Believe Athletics in Scottsdale.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker felt better than ever.

"The surgeon said it would be a six-to-12-week recovery and by four to five weeks he was up and down and ready to hit the field," Romero said. "He was cleared by his surgeon and he came back a thousand times stronger."

Jones said he got help from his teammates in his return to football this spring.

"My teammates were there to support me," he said. "They helped me through that and I was able to do my thing."

Wide receiver/defensive back Nikko Boncore calls Jones an inspiration.

"Tough guy," Boncore said. "He loves the team. We all love each other. We support him. And we want him to play. We love having him by our side."

There is no reluctance from Jones on putting on the pads this summer and getting out on that first Friday night in August to play his first game since the surgery. He looks forward to it.

But it got to the point where Jones knew the heart needed to be fixed.

"I was getting sick a lot," he said. "But it wasn't too bad. It was more of they had to fix it before it got too bad. They had to get that taken care of."

A few weeks after the surgery, Jones said he was in pain and tired.

"But now that I'm back, I'm doing a lot better," he said.

Cactus football coach Brian Belles was surprised to see Jones go through May spring workouts.

"We were able to get him back quick," Belles said. "I didn't think I'd get him back until August.

"He's our leader."

Jones wants to play college football. He's received interest from NCAA Division II schools. But he mainly wants to finish his senior season with a state championship.

"I try to provide a lot of leadership and guidance," he said. "We lost a lot of seniors last year, so it's a young team. It's kind of my job to lead these guys and try to get back to the big game."

